Ticketmaster fined £1.25 million for 2018 chat-bot cyber attack Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Ticketmaster has been issued a fine of £1.25 million by the UK data regulator for failing to keep its customers’ personal data secure in a 2018 cyber attack. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like