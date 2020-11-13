Kylie Minogue reflects on the day she was diagnosed with breast cancer: ‘The earth slipped off its axis’
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Kylie Minogue reflected on her breast cancer diagnosis and how fighting the illness changed her outlook on life. The Disco singer received a cancer diagnosis in 2005, aged 36, forcing her to postpone her Showgirl tour and cancel her headlining slot at Glastonbury. She was declared cancer-free in February 2006, and says the...
Bob Golden normally supports cancer research through the Relay for Life, but this year he's putting his best face forward and growing a beard to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Learn more..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:54Published