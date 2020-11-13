Global  
 

Kylie Minogue reflects on the day she was diagnosed with breast cancer: ‘The earth slipped off its axis’

PinkNews Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Kylie Minogue reflected on her breast cancer diagnosis and how fighting the illness changed her outlook on life. The Disco singer received a cancer diagnosis in 2005, aged 36, forcing her to postpone her Showgirl tour and cancel her headlining slot at Glastonbury. She was declared cancer-free in February 2006, and says the...
 Kylie Minogue felt like “the earth had slipped off its axis” when she was diagnosed with cancer back in 2005.

