Thousands protest after Belarus opposition supporter ‘killed by security forces’

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Thousands of people have rallied in Belarus following the death of an opposition supporter after he was reportedly beaten by security forces, and the European Union condemned the violent crackdown Belarusian authorities have waged on peaceful protesters.
