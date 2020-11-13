Thousands protest after Belarus opposition supporter ‘killed by security forces’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Georgia: Thousands protest election results, demand fresh poll



Georgia's opposition parties and their supporters refuse to recognise the result of a parliamentary election they say was stolen. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published 2 weeks ago Security forces in Belarusian capital fire warning shots as thousands protest



Security forces in the Belarusian capital of Minsk fire warning shots at protesters on Sunday (November 21). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Arrests in Minsk as Belarus protest draws tens of thousands



Footage from Sunday (November 1) shows security trucks arresting protesters in Minsk, the capital, and the largest city of Belarus. Upon noticing security trucks, the large group of people disperses. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:33 Published 2 weeks ago