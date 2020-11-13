Global  
 

What workers want from lockdown 2 after lessons from summer

Wales Online Friday, 13 November 2020
What workers want from lockdown 2 after lessons from summerNovember 5 saw the start of the second lockdown in England, and the government insisted workers work from home, where possible. The shift in mindset has been felt and the latest research from Totaljobs reveals that while employees are better prepared to avoid lockdown fatigue this winter they’re still looking for support from their employers.
