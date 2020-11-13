Russian and North Korean hackers targeting Covid vaccine work, says Microsoft

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine



A Brazilian state has signed an agreement to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, that some say was approved too quickly. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:08 Published on September 23, 2020 Russian Direct investment fund partners with Dr. Reddy's for Sputnik V trials in India|Oneindia News



Dr Reddy's and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have agreed to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. The RDIF is Russia's.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:03 Published on September 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Microsoft: Russian, North Korean hackers target vaccine work BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft said it has detected attempts by state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical...

SeattlePI.com 31 minutes ago



