Russian and North Korean hackers targeting Covid vaccine work, says Microsoft

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Microsoft says it has detected attempts by state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers to steal data from leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.
