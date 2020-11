Congratulations Joe! Joe Wicks receives an MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours list Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Joe Wicks: Being honoured with an MBE is a dream come true



Fitness trainer Joe Wicks has been awarded an MBE for his services to fitness and charity. He became the nation's PE teacher in March, offering free workouts each day at 9am throughout lockdown.