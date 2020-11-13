Profit fall forecast for Royal Mail as firm prepares for busiest ever Christmas
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Royal Mail is expected to show a major fall in its profits in the first six months of the financial year, as the company prepares for what promises to be its busiest Christmas on record.
