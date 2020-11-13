Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Free Britney Spears rally unites drag queens and die-hard fans to demand an end to ‘toxic’ conservatorship

PinkNews Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
A gaggle of Britney Spears drag queens performed at a Free Britney rally as the star fought to prise control of her life away from her father. The rally was one of 10 to take place worldwide on Tuesday (10 November) as a court heard Britney’s lawyer claim she is “afraid” of her father, Jamie Spears,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’

Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’ 00:57

 Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Britney Spears loses bid to remove dad from conservatorship, Orlando Bloom gets new rescue pup, and Jason Momoa was in [Video]

Trending: Britney Spears loses bid to remove dad from conservatorship, Orlando Bloom gets new rescue pup, and Jason Momoa was in

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Britney Spears thinks her father ignores her wishes [Video]

Britney Spears thinks her father ignores her wishes

Britney Spears doesn’t think her father “respects her wishes”, as sources say Jamie Spears has “always had a tendency” to ignore his daughter's requests.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:51Published
Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News

Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:45Published