Harry Styles opens up about love of women’s clothes while turning looks and stunting pretty in a ballgown on cover of Vogue
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Harry Styles has graced the cover of Vogue magazine, discussing his love for women’s clothes and the “crumbling” of gender lines in fashion. The singer and lesbian icon has become the first man to appear on the cover of American Vogue solo for the fashion tome’s December issue. On the cover Styles...
Harry Styles has graced the cover of Vogue magazine, discussing his love for women’s clothes and the “crumbling” of gender lines in fashion. The singer and lesbian icon has become the first man to appear on the cover of American Vogue solo for the fashion tome’s December issue. On the cover Styles...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources