Yorkshire Ripper death: Force apology over victim descriptions

The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Servicehas confirmed. Peter Sutcliffe had reportedly refused treatment at UniversityHospital of North Durham after being transferred..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffewas convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published