Yorkshire Ripper death: Force apology over victim descriptions

BBC Local News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- West Yorkshire Police apologises for the "tone and terminology" used by officers in the 1970s.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son 00:45

 Richard McCann, the son of Peter Sutcliffe's first victim, Wilma, talks to BBCBreakfast as it's announced the Yorkshire Ripper has died aged 74.

