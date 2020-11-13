Tony Pulis: Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Stoke City manager as new boss
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Struggling Championship side Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis as their new boss.
Struggling Championship side Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis as their new boss.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis: Sheffield Wednesday in talks with ex-Stoke boss about vacant manager roleSheffield Wednesday are in talks with at least three candidates, including former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, to replace Garry Monk.
BBC News
Sheffield Wednesday F.C. Association football club
Garry Monk: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager 'met target' before Owls sackingGarry Monk is disappointed to have been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday boss having met his "target" to get the club out of negative points.
BBC News
Garry Monk: Sheffield Wednesday sack ex-Swansea, Leeds and Birmingham bossManager Garry Monk leaves Sheffield Wednesday after 14 months in charge.
BBC News
Sheffield Wednesday: Points deduction for breaking spending rules reduced from 12 to sixSheffield Wednesday's 12-point deduction for breaking spending rules is reduced to six points.
BBC News
Stoke City F.C. Association football club
Reading 0-3 Stoke City: Royals suffer third straight defeatChampionship leaders Reading suffer a third straight defeat after Stoke City capitalise on defensive errors by the Royals.
BBC News
Sheffield City and metropolitan borough in South Yorkshire, England
England v Norway friendly cancelled with visitors unable to travelEngland's friendly against Norway, set for 1 December in Sheffield, is cancelled because the visitors are unable to travel.
BBC News
England v Norway friendly cancelled over Covid-19 restrictionsEngland's friendly against Norway, set for 1 December in Sheffield, is cancelled because the visitors are unable to travel.
BBC News
Sheffield freight train derailment disruption 'to last for days'The freight train came off tracks at Sheffield station and a crane will be needed to remove it.
BBC News
Sheffield freight train derailment causes major travel disruptionDisruption is expected to last all day due to the "low speed" freight train derailment in Sheffield.
BBC News
EFL Championship Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England
Cardiff City 0-1 Bristol City: Early Robins goal wins Severnside derbyBristol City move into the automatic promotion berths in the Championship thanks to a 1-0 derby win in the Welsh capital.
BBC News
Derby County: Mel Morris agrees sale to Derventio Holdings (UK) LimitedDerby County owner Mel Morris agrees a deal in principle to sell the Championship club to Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources