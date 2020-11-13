Global  
 

Tony Pulis: Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Stoke City manager as new boss

BBC News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Struggling Championship side Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis as their new boss.
 Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal tells The Football Show the club should give the next manager time if they want promotion.

