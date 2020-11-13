Global  
 

England v Georgia: Jonny May on 'exciting' challenge of becoming best team ever

BBC Local News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- England wing Jonny May says head coach Eddie Jones has set them the "exciting" challenge of becoming the best team to have ever played before Saturday's meeting with Georgia at Twickenham.
