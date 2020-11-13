Dominic Cummings leaves Boris Johnson's Downing Street carrying box

Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’



Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen carrying boxesaway from Downing Street as the BBC reported he had left his role withimmediate effect. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 hour ago

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10



Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10. He was seen carrying a box out of 10 Downing Street earlier this evening. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:37 Published 2 hours ago