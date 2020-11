You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rahm on ace: Fans would've been so loud!



World number two Jon Rahm says his water-skipping hole-in-one at the Masters just needed the roar of the fans to make it even more special. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:25 Published 4 days ago Mickelson concerned by fans' return in Houston



Phil Mickelson says he may not be willing to risk playing at the upcoming Houston Open as fans return to the PGA Tour, with the tournament taking place just a week before the Masters. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:26 Published 3 weeks ago Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash



Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published on September 30, 2020