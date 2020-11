You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cleaning products 'affect gut microbiome in children'



Cleaning products are affecting the gut microbiome in young children, a new study by researchers from Washington State University and Duke University has discovered. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 8 hours ago Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty



Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:53 Published 5 days ago Exercise and diet may help cut insulin resistance in children



Physical activity and dietary counselling slows down the development of insulin resistance, the precursor of type 2 diabetes, in children, a study has shown. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago