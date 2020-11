You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frittelli shares early Masters lead



Dylan Frittelli reflects on grabbing a share of the early lead at The Masters with an opening-round 65 at Augusta National. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29 Published 14 hours ago 2020 Masters Day 1 Recap



Paul Casey shot a first round 67 to take a 2-shot lead at Augusta National. Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods has a strong opening round, shooting 4-under par. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:36 Published 1 day ago Is this the greatest hole-in-one ever?



Spain's Jon Rahm produced a bit of magic on Augusta's 16th hole on Thursday, skipping his second tee shot across the water feature, running it up on the green and sinking a hole-in-one. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources The Masters 2020: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm & Tiger Woods shine with best shots of day two Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm & Tiger Woods shine on day two of the Masters - watch the best shots of the second round at Augusta.

BBC Sport 6 hours ago