'Everyone felt part of the sadness that gripped Diana': Three broadcasters share their memories of the tragic princess

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources David Emanuel, Princess Diana's designer, describes the moment he got the call to make her wedding dress



David Emanuel, Princess Diana's designer, says when he got the call from Diana asking him and his wife to design her wedding dress, they thought it was a hoax. Just three years graduated from arts.. Credit: Royal Box Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago David Emanuel reveals what Princess Diana was really like



Princess Diana's wedding dress designer, David Emanuel, says it's impossible to describe Diana. She had "naughty eyes" and when she entered a room everyone knew she had arrived. In one word,.. Credit: Royal Box Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Check Out The Most Expensive British Royal Wedding Gowns



Everyone who has a royal wedding, certainly has an expensive gown, but these are the three most expensive. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:10 Published on September 18, 2020