Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yorkshire Ripper remained 'obsessed' with ex-wife who 'stood by him'

Daily Record Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Yorkshire Ripper remained 'obsessed' with ex-wife who 'stood by him'Her brother-in-law, Carl Sutcliffe, now expects Sonia to sort out the funeral for the notorious serial killer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former West Yorkshire Police detective on death of Peter Sutcliffe [Video]

Former West Yorkshire Police detective on death of Peter Sutcliffe

Det Supt Bob Bridgestock, a retired detective with West Yorkshire Police inthe 1970s, says Peter Sutcliffe was an "evil, violent" person.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74 [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74

One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, has died at the age of 74 after contacting coronavirus. The former lorry driver was convicted of murdering 13 women across Yorkshire..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:04Published
Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Richard McCann, the son of Peter Sutcliffe's first victim, Wilma, talks to BBCBreakfast as it's announced the Yorkshire Ripper has died aged 74.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published