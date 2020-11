You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Plans To Close Rikers Island May Face Hurdle After Judge's Ruling On Site For New Jail



Plans to close Rikers Island by 2026 now face a major hurdle after a judge's ruling on one of the sites for a new jail for inmates; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published on September 22, 2020