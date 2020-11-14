Dustin Johnson makes strong start to third round of Masters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Research reveals employees work harder when their bosses do this



Fifty-eight percent said they've been working harder than ever but unless they see gratitude from their employer they're going to start cutting back on their level of effort. Over half of employed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago 2020 Masters Day 1 Recap



Paul Casey shot a first round 67 to take a 2-shot lead at Augusta National. Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods has a strong opening round, shooting 4-under par. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:36 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Sam Burns continues bid for 1st PGA win at Houston Open Sam Burns, bidding for his maiden PGA Tour title, shrugged off a shaky start to hold a one-shot lead after the third round of the Houston Open on Saturday while...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



Masters 2020: Bryson DeChambeau makes cut, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas among leaders Bryson DeChambeau squeezes inside the cut line as five players share the Masters lead heading into the third round at Augusta.

BBC Sport 3 hours ago



