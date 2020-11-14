Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jim Parsons still fears he could ‘lose the love of people important to me’ by living his truth

PinkNews Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Jim Parsons has revealed that he still fears losing the love of people who are important to him by living as an openly gay man. The Big Bang Theory star told Attitude that starring in the queer Broadway play The Boys in the Band, and its subsequent Netflix film adaptation, brought up old fears of rejection. “I...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Home cooks have mastered this many new dishes in 2020 [Video]

Home cooks have mastered this many new dishes in 2020

More than 40% of Americans think their cooking skills have improved so much during the pandemic that they could now compete on TV's MasterChef, according to new research. More than six in every 10..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Most Americans agree dating will never be the same again after 2020 [Video]

Most Americans agree dating will never be the same again after 2020

Six in 10 Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed the dating game, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 63% believe dating will be forever altered..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
A dedicated daughter has got a job in a care home so she can keep seeing her dad through the pandemic [Video]

A dedicated daughter has got a job in a care home so she can keep seeing her dad through the pandemic

A dedicated daughter has got a job in a care home - so she can keep seeing her dad through the pandemic.Nina Ambrose, 49, was devastated when lockdown rules meant she couldn't visit her father Roger,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published