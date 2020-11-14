Global  
 

George scores hat-trick as England thrash Georgia

BBC News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Hooker Jamie George's hat-trick helps England to a comfortable six-try victory against Georgia in their first match at Twickenham since March.
