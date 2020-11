You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Royal Wedding Details You Might Not Know



You may think you love royal weddings, but you might have missed these details. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Meghan Markle becomes first modern royal to vote in U.S. presidential election



Meghan Markle is using her voice in one of the most important ways and it’s confirmed that she is the first modern royal to vote in the U.S. Presidential election. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National Election



The Duchess of Sussex is making royal history once again. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago