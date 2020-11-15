Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kell Brook beaten by Terence Crawford in four rounds in title fight

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Terence Crawford retains his WBO world welterweight title by beating Briton Kell Brook in four rounds in Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kell Brook Kell Brook British boxer

Kell Brook vows to shock Terence Crawford in toughest test of his career

 Kell Brook says he has been written off but has sacrificed all he can in preparing to face Terence Crawford on Saturday.
BBC News

Terence Crawford American boxer

Britain's Brook loses title fight with Crawford

 Terence Crawford retains his WBO world welterweight title crown by beating Briton Kell Brook in four rounds in Las Vegas.
BBC News

Terence Crawford Is Dead Serious About Conor McGregor Fight, 'Money Talks!'

 "They put that money up, hell yeah I'll go over there and fight him!" That's boxing superstar Terence Crawford -- arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in..
TMZ.com

World Boxing Organization World Boxing Organization Sanctioning organization which recognizes professional boxing world champions


Las Vegas Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada

Trump supporters rally outside election office

 Supporters of US President Trump staged a protest on Saturday in front of the Clark County Elections Department in Las Vegas. (Nov. 14)
 
USATODAY.com
First passengers try Hyperloop in Nevada desert [Video]

First passengers try Hyperloop in Nevada desert

Two people have become the first passengers on a Hyperloop, a technologyconsidered to be the future of high-speed ground transport. The demonstrationand test took place on a 500 metre test track in the Nevada desert near LasVegas on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

A Step Forward in the Promise of Ultrafast ‘Hyperloops’

 Two employees of Virgin Hyperloop traveled on a small system the company has built near Las Vegas, the first such manned test.
NYTimes.com