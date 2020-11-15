Kell Brook beaten by Terence Crawford in four rounds in title fight
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Terence Crawford retains his WBO world welterweight title by beating Briton Kell Brook in four rounds in Las Vegas.
Terence Crawford retains his WBO world welterweight title by beating Briton Kell Brook in four rounds in Las Vegas.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kell Brook British boxer
Kell Brook vows to shock Terence Crawford in toughest test of his careerKell Brook says he has been written off but has sacrificed all he can in preparing to face Terence Crawford on Saturday.
BBC News
Terence Crawford American boxer
Britain's Brook loses title fight with CrawfordTerence Crawford retains his WBO world welterweight title crown by beating Briton Kell Brook in four rounds in Las Vegas.
BBC News
Terence Crawford Is Dead Serious About Conor McGregor Fight, 'Money Talks!'"They put that money up, hell yeah I'll go over there and fight him!" That's boxing superstar Terence Crawford -- arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in..
TMZ.com
World Boxing Organization Sanctioning organization which recognizes professional boxing world champions
Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada
Trump supporters rally outside election officeSupporters of US President Trump staged a protest on Saturday in front of the Clark County Elections Department in Las Vegas. (Nov. 14)
USATODAY.com
First passengers try Hyperloop in Nevada desert
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
A Step Forward in the Promise of Ultrafast ‘Hyperloops’Two employees of Virgin Hyperloop traveled on a small system the company has built near Las Vegas, the first such manned test.
NYTimes.com