The Crown’s Freddie Fox thinks actors who have a more ’rounded’ experience of sexuality have a ‘real advantage’ in the film industry

PinkNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Freddie Fox thinks actors who have a more “rounded” experience of sexuality have a “real advantage” in the film industry. Fox, 31, has been reluctant to define his sexuality, but the actor – who plays Margaret Thatcher’s son in season four of The Crown – has indicated that he might not be...
