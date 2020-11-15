The Crown’s Freddie Fox thinks actors who have a more ’rounded’ experience of sexuality have a ‘real advantage’ in the film industry
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Freddie Fox thinks actors who have a more “rounded” experience of sexuality have a “real advantage” in the film industry. Fox, 31, has been reluctant to define his sexuality, but the actor – who plays Margaret Thatcher’s son in season four of The Crown – has indicated that he might not be...
Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in 'Chhalaang' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She shared her experience of learning Haryanvi for the film. She said, "My experience was very good. I have..