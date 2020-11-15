Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton wins seventh Formula 1 title - equalling Michael Schumacher

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton clinches a seventh world title, becoming the most successful racing driver ever with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.
News video: What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? 01:10

Hamilton wins seventh title to equal Schumacher's record

Hamilton left clueless after "hardest" qualifying of F1 career

 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton described Turkish Grand...
What next for Lewis Hamilton? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races [Video]

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election? [Video]

Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election?

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo said stock markets should prepare for volatility to balloon after Election Day. Wells Fargo head of rates strategy Michael Schumacher told CNBC's Trading Nation that options are showing greater volatility. "The big takeaway is three month options vol is still quite high, and it has not really come down." According to Business Insider Schumacher thinks investors will flock to US Treasuries due to greater volatility. The US-10 year yield may fall to 0.40% from around 0.68%.

Hamilton prepares for history in unpredictable times

 Even if the Turkish Grand Prix does not witness history on Sunday, it looks likely to be exciting.
Being A Black Woman In British Motorsport [Video]

Being A Black Woman In British Motorsport

Carol Glenn is the first Black woman to have a race and speed licence in the UK and is a clerk of the course for British Motorsport. As Lewis Hamilton is highlighting issues around racism in the top..

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him [Video]

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Credit: BBC Breakfast. 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

F1 2020: Hamilton ties record with seventh world championship

Hamilton wins seventh title to equal Schumacher's record

Memories of China 2007 prevented Hamilton's late F1 Turkish GP stop

 Newly-crowned Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said he "learned my lesson" from his 2007 Chinese GP pitlane faux pas in opting against a late pitstop...
