Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie thinks JK Rowling’s anti-trans essay was ‘a perfectly reasonable piece’

PinkNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Acclaimed feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie thinks JK Rowling’s explosive anti-trans essay was “a perfectly reasonable piece”. In a lengthy essay, posted to her own website in June, the Harry Potter author attempted to explain her involvement in the anti-trans “gender critical” movement...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie shows support for ‘transphobic’ JK Rowling

 Popular ‘feminist’ author and public speaker, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has shared a message of support for Harry Potter writer, JK Rowling, who has been...
GScene