Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie thinks JK Rowling’s anti-trans essay was ‘a perfectly reasonable piece’ Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Acclaimed feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie thinks JK Rowling’s explosive anti-trans essay was “a perfectly reasonable piece”. In a lengthy essay, posted to her own website in June, the Harry Potter author attempted to explain her involvement in the anti-trans “gender critical” movement... 👓 View full article

