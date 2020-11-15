Global  
 

500 arrested in Belarus protests, human rights group claims

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
A human rights group in Belarus said more than 500 people were arrested in protests around the country calling for authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to step down.
900 reported arrested in Belarus protests

 A human rights group in Belarus said more than 900 people were arrested Sunday in protests around the country calling for authoritarian President Alexander...
At least 1,000 people detained in Belarus in a single day following protester's death

At least 1,000 people were detained across Belarus on Sunday, according to local human rights watchdog Viasna, amid mass demonstrations...
