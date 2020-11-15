Global  
 

SpaceX targets Sunday-night launch for space station mission

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
SpaceX is aiming for a Sunday-night launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, although the prospects of good weather were just 50-50 and its leader was sidelined by Covid-19.
