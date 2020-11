You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Two USC Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19



Two athletes at USC have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last university's last report. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago Piers Morgan and Niger Farage argue on GMB about Trump's 'inject bleach' claim



On the Good Morning Britain show regarding The U.S. election 2020, Piers Morgan reminds Nigel Farage about the time when President Donald Trump claimed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:31 Published 3 weeks ago Piers Morgan says Trump feeling ‘bullish’ about election



‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Piers Morgan says there has been a real difference in energy between the Trump and Biden campaigns – but that if Trump loses, it will be a judgement on his.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Piers Morgan calls Gareth Southgate 'disgraceful' amid positive Covid test claim Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has branded England manager Gareth Southgate 'disgraceful' amid reports he tested positive for Covid-19 last month but...

Daily Star 1 week ago