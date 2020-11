You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lee Brice Tests Positive for COVID-19, No Longer Performing with Carly Pearce at CMA Awards



A rep for the singer said he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms" Credit: People Duration: 01:01 Published 6 days ago COVID in local schools



Students are testing positive for COVID in local schools. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago LS North cancels football game after positive COVID-19 test



The Lee’s Summit North football team's season is finished. The district announced Wednesday that the team will forfeit its playoff opener due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:48 Published 3 weeks ago