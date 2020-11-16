Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and predicted to become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same part of Central America that was battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta just over a week ago.
