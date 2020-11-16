Showbiz pals angry as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are axed from This Morning

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A News Anchor's Entire Routine, from Waking Up to Getting On Camera



Kimberly Holmes-Iverson, journalist and Morning News Anchor, breaks down her entire daily routine from waking up at midnight to bedtime at 4pm. TK TK Credit: Allure Duration: 18:34 Published on September 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources ITV call time on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' reign on This Morning Daytime telly stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have reportedly been axed from their weekly slot on This Morning after 14 years on the show.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago



To axe Eamonn Holmes because his face doesn't fit is quite simply shoddy treatment What is this fixation that broadcasters have with changing winning formulas and removing much-loved presenters from our TV screens? The latest victims are our...

Belfast Telegraph 43 minutes ago



