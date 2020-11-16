Global  
 

Showbiz pals angry as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are axed from This Morning

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Showbiz pals angry as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are axed from This MorningNorthern Ireland showbiz pals have rallied around after it was announced that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are to be removed from the Friday morning slot on entertainment show This Morning.
 Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been dropped from their weekly slot on 'This Morning'.

