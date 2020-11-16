Showbiz pals angry as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are axed from This Morning
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Northern Ireland showbiz pals have rallied around after it was announced that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are to be removed from the Friday morning slot on entertainment show This Morning.
Northern Ireland showbiz pals have rallied around after it was announced that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are to be removed from the Friday morning slot on entertainment show This Morning.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources