Jack Grealish: Gareth Southgate praises 'outstanding' England midfielder

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020
England manager Gareth Southgate hails Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish's "outstanding" performance in his side's defeat by Belgium.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat 01:03

 Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display. After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be...

Jack Grealish admits he enjoys Gascoigne comparisons

Jack Grealish admits he enjoys Gascoigne comparisons

Jack Grealish admits he enjoys being likened to Paul Gascoigne – but insistshe needs to shine at a major tournament with England before he will accept anycomparisons. The Aston Villa captain had a career-defining internationalbreak, breaking into the England team and performing to a high level.

England 4-0 Iceland: Jack Grealish loves Paul Gascoigne comparisons

 England midfielder Jack Grealish says he "thrives off" people comparing him to Paul Gascoigne following his performances in England's fixtures against Iceland,..
Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England

Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England

England manager Gareth Southgate backs Jack Grealish to handle the pressures of international football.

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt. The Three Lions brought down the curtain on a difficult yearof international football with a comfortable 4-0 Nations League victory atWembley in which Foden starred. The Manchester City forward had made his debutagainst Iceland in September before being sent home for breaking Covidregulations and then dropped for the following month’s triple-header ofEngland games as part of his punishment. But he returned with a bang and hislate brace of fine finishes capped a happy end to the year for Southgate – whohad earlier seen Declan Rice and Mason Mount score in what was a NationsLeague dead rubber.

Phil Foden: 'I just wanted to repay Gareth Southgate' - Man City midfielder makes amends

 Phil Foden thanks England manager Gareth Southgate for keeping faith in him after the midfielder scores twice against Iceland.
Foden double helps England overpower Iceland

 Phil Foden scores his first two goals for England as Gareth Southgate's side claim a comfortable win against Iceland in the Nations League.
Southgate: Greatest honour to play for your country

Southgate: Greatest honour to play for your country

Gareth Southgate rejects claims that the final Nations League game againstIceland is a dead rubber, asserting that players always want to play forEngland will be motivated.

Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore's footsteps and lead England to glory

Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps and lead England to glory

Harry Kane is determined to make history next summer by following in thefootsteps of the great Bobby Moore and captaining England to glory on homesoil. Three years on from spearheading the Three Lions’ unforgettable run tothe World Cup semi-finals, the rearranged European Championship offers a once-in-a-generation shot to end the long wait for a major trophy at Wembley. Mooreis the only captain to have led England to silverware and the image of thedefensive great on the shoulders of his fellow 1966 heroes holding the JulesRimet Trophy remains one of the country’s most cherished moments.

Coleen Rooney 'falsely accused Rebekah Vardy' over story leaks

 False stories about the wife of ex-England star Wayne Rooney were leaked to the press, court told.
Harry Kane encourages football fans to wear favourite football shirts for charity

Harry Kane encourages football fans to wear favourite football shirts for charity

England captain Harry Kane is supporting the Bobby Moore Fund for CancerResearch UK ahead of Football Shirt Friday on November 20, when people areasked to wear their favourite shirt and donate £5 to help fight bowel cancer.

Jack Grealish: Is he England's future or odd man out?

 Grealish has impressed again for Aston Villa this season, but can he force his way into the England side?
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability. The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa.

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start has been halted with twolosses.

Grealish: I thrive off Gazza comparisons

Grealish: I thrive off Gazza comparisons

Aston Villa and England forward Jack Grealish reacts to comparisons with legendary midfielder Paul Gascoigne.

Southgate: I knew I would see Grealish 'bravery'

Southgate: I knew I would see Grealish 'bravery'

England manager Gareth Southgate said he knew he would see Jack Grealish play with 'bravery' against Belgium, and said the Aston Villa man should be 'delighted' with his..

Southgate: Grealish was outstanding

Southgate: Grealish was outstanding

Gareth Southgate praised the performance of Jack Grealish in England's Nations League defeat to Belgium.

England boss Gareth Southgate makes decision on Jack Grealish and Mason Mount for Republic of Ireland clash as Harry Kane gets a rest

 Jack Grealish has been named in England’s starting XI for their friendly against the Republic of Ireland, LIVE on talKSPORT. The Aston Villa captain made 19...
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish MUST start for England against Belgium in Nations League, according to Warren Barton

 Jack Grealish HAS to play against Belgium in the Nations League this evening, according to a former England international. Aston Villa star Grealish has been one...
Jack Grealish hailed as 'closest thing to Paul Gascoigne' after Aston Villa star's stunning display for England against Belgium

 Troy Deeney has boldly claimed Jack Grealish is England’s best maverick attacking talent since Three Lions icon Paul Gascoigne. The Aston Villa captain...
