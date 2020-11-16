Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell delivers verdict on The Crown season four
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Former royal butler Paul Burrell has said season four of Netflix’s The Crown is a “fair and accurate dramatisation” of the royal family’s treatment of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Episode 2 of The Crown season 4 sets up a truly delicious dramatic scenario: a long, weird weekend at Balmoral Castle during which the royal family is visited not only by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), but also by Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), Prince Charles's new girlfriend and...
Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:21Published
EW Senior Writer, Clark Collis, discusses the successful addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in this season of 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson's turn as Margaret Thatcher, the creative freedom in..
Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:24Published