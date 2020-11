India observes dip in COVID-19 cases, registers 30.5k cases in a day



India's COVID-19 tally reached to 88,45,127 on November 16. The spike of 30,548 new cases and 435 deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 6 hours ago

Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News



As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:24 Published 7 hours ago