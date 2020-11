Lewis Hamilton to race on in Formula 1 to 'push for equality'

What next for Lewis Hamilton? Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate..

In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher Lewis Hamilton has emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh worldchampionship. Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers.

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship. Report by..

Hamilton: I want to stay in F1 to change the world After winning a record-equaling seventh world championship, Lewis Hamilton said he wants to stay in Formula One long-term to continue using his platform to...

Hamilton prouder of equality push than seventh F1 title Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday his campaigning for equal rights and diversity made him more proud than an imminent seventh Formula One world championship.

