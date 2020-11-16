UK Government to 'order 5m doses of US Covid-19 vaccine'

The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced. The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to beavailable in the UK before spring 2021.
The European Commission will authorise the coronavirus vaccine deal withCureVac on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said onMonday and noted that the deal will include 400 million..
Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the..
