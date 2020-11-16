Global  
 

UK Government to 'order 5m doses of US Covid-19 vaccine'

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
UK Government to 'order 5m doses of US Covid-19 vaccine'Speaking from 10 Downing Street, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Moderna vaccine could be available by spring.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved

Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved 01:29

 The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced. The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to beavailable in the UK before spring 2021.

