You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ryan Reynolds could be set to buy Wrexham football club alongside Rob McElhenney



Ryan Reynolds is in talks to purchase Welsh football team Wrexham A.F.C. alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:05 Published 6 days ago Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force'



Ryan Reynolds has promised to turn Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. into a "global force" if he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are allowed to take over the team. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 6 days ago Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the action comedy movie Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Channing Tatum, Camille.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:34 Published on October 5, 2020