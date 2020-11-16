Global  
 

Three tier lockdown 'may be strengthened' warn health bosses

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Three tier lockdown 'may be strengthened' warn health bossesAccording to Public Health England there has been 'very little' benefit from Tier 1 restrictions in some areas of the country.
News video: 'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened

'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened 01:29

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reiterated that it is "too early" to say whether Tier 1 restrictions in England will have to be tightened following the lockdown. Responding to a question by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said "It is too early to do the analysis that (Mr...

