Americans begin to feel old for the first time at this age



The average American feels old for the first time at age 47, according to new research. A new survey of 2,000 Americans over the age of 40 found that the average American starts to actually worry about.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago

M&S records first loss in 94 years



Britain's Marks & Spencer reported the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed company after clothing sales were hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but an encouraging performance in food sent.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago