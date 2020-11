Piers Morgan delivers scathing message to I'm A Celeb fans over Jordan North Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Jordan North, the BBC Radio One DJ, was seen vomiting during the show, which aired on Sunday evening on ITV from 9pm. Jordan North, the BBC Radio One DJ, was seen vomiting during the show, which aired on Sunday evening on ITV from 9pm. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like