A 100-year-old man who raised thousands for Covid-19 relief while fastingduring Ramadan has been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Dabirul Islam Choudhury walked 970 laps of his garden.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on October 9, 2020 Great-great-grandmother crafts ‘Knittingale’ hospital to raise funds for NHS



A great-great-grandmother spent three months knitting a model hospital calledKnittingale to raise funds for the NHS. Margaret Seaman, 91, used 34 balls ofwool to make the masterpiece at the bungalow.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published on September 30, 2020