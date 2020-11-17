LGB Alliance Ireland launch insidious email campaign encouraging schools to pull out of vital anti-LGBT+ bullying initiative
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () The anti-trans pressure group LGB Alliance Ireland has urged schools to ignore a vital anti-LGBT+ bullying campaign, claiming it raises “safeguarding” concerns. The Irish branch of the group was set up in October, with organisers claiming to represent lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Ireland – however, the...
