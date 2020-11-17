Primal Scream insist they’re ‘100 per cent’ for trans rights despite troubling defence of ex-Guardian columnist Suzanne Moore Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rock band Primal Scream have insisted they are “100 per cent” for trans rights, while defending former Guardian columnist Suzanne Moore. Suzanne Moore, who prompted many to speak out about repeated anti-trans coverage in The Guardian following her column which claimed that trans rights threaten women, has quit... 👓 View full article

