Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens eviscerated after whining that Harry Styles in a gorgeous gown is an ‘outright attack on society’

PinkNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens, two American conservative commentators with plenty of time on their hands these days, took aim at Harry Styles’ Vogue magazine cover shoot and it’s safe to say it backfired tremendously. The pair took to Twitter – because where else would we remotely care about what either has to...
