Grenfell insulation certificate copied 'deliberate and dishonest' description Tuesday, 17 November 2020

A national building control body issued a certificate for flammable insulation used on Grenfell Tower by copy and pasting the manufacturer’s “intentional, deliberate and dishonest” description of the product as being safe for high-rises, the inquiry into the fire has heard. 👓 View full article

