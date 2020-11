Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10



Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has let it be known he isleaving Downing Street. But why is the top aide quitting? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 4 days ago

Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year



Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 4 days ago