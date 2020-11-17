Global  
 

Maisie Smith to attempt salsa after surviving Strictly dance-off

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and her professional partner Gorka Marquez will salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor when they return to the Strictly dancefloor after dodging elimination last week.
