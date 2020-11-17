Maisie Smith to attempt salsa after surviving Strictly dance-off
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and her professional partner Gorka Marquez will salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor when they return to the Strictly dancefloor after dodging elimination last week.
