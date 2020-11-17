Global  
 

Cummings and Cain exit not a big story outside Westminster – Lord Sedwill

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ex-cabinet secretary Lord Sedwill said he is not sure the departure of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain from Downing Street was a “big story in the rest of the country” compared with the impact it made in the “Westminster village”.
