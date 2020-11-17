Cummings and Cain exit not a big story outside Westminster – Lord Sedwill Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Ex-cabinet secretary Lord Sedwill said he is not sure the departure of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain from Downing Street was a “big story in the rest of the country” compared with the impact it made in the “Westminster village”. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lord Sedwill on Trump, Covid and Cummings



The former civil service head speaks out for the first time since stepping down from his post. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:56 Published on October 21, 2020

